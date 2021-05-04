Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFEH ISIN: US64118P1093 Ticker-Symbol: XAB 
Tradegate
04.05.21
15:50 Uhr
1,812 Euro
+0,012
+0,67 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETLIST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETLIST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8121,87215:52
1,8121,87215:52
ACCESSWIRE
04.05.2021 | 14:08
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Schedules First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended April 3, 2021, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Netlist will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2021. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. HybriDIMM, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of server memory, hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

The Plunkett Group
Mike Smargiassi
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644081/Netlist-Schedules-First-Quarter-Financial-Results-and-Conference-Call

NETLIST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.