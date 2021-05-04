Anzeige
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
WKN: A2JCE9 ISIN: US1550382014 
Frankfurt
04.05.21
15:36 Uhr
1,680 Euro
+0,010
+0,60 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRAL PUERTO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRAL PUERTO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
04.05.2021 | 14:20
Central Puerto Files Its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 26, 2021.

The document is available on the Central Puerto's website at www.centralpuerto.com in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company's shareholders may receive a hard copy of Central Puerto's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request.

For further information please contact:

Nicolas Macchi
inversores@centralpuerto.com
+54 11 4317-5000 ext. 2447

Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires
República Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644298/Central-Puerto-Files-Its-2020-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F

