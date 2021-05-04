Central Puerto Files Its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 26, 2021.

The document is available on the Central Puerto's website at www.centralpuerto.com in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company's shareholders may receive a hard copy of Central Puerto's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request.

