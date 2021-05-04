Companies in Ethylene Bis Stearamide Market Leverage E-commerce Channels to Build up Steady Revenue Streams for Various End-Use Industries: TMR

- Aiming for Advancements in Additives for Rubber Production Might be Key Winning Imperative, Companies Lean on Cost-efficient Methods of Production

ALBANY, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the decades, ethylene bis stearamide has risen in production strikingly in order to meet wide range of applications in numerous industries, notably including plastics, rubber, paints, coatings, and inks. The compound is viewed tending to several functional properties of these end-use industries, expanding the outlook in the ethylene bis stearamide market. For instance, it is extensively utilized as a release agent. Additionally, it has gained traction as dispersing agent and flow enhancer in textile and paint manufacturing. It shows a remarkably compatibility with polymer systems and low toxicity, making it popular as powder coating additive and pigment stabilizer. Growing use of ethylene bis stearamide in various powder coating additives is spurring the prospects. A number of producers thus are scrambling to meet specific performance applications, and are also looking to gain incremental revenues in emerging applications, such as in powder metallurgy, cosmetics, and packaging applications.

The revenue of the ethylene bis stearamide market is projected to climb to approximately US$ 530 Mn by the end of 2030.

Key Findings of Study

Utilization in Rubber Production Presents Incredible Avenues for Industry Players

Plastic manufacturers are in relentless pursuit of developing cost-efficient and inexpensive rubber products. To this end, many are relying on adopting high-end compounding mechanisms. This has spurred the research in additives, enriching the value chain in the ethylene bis stearamide market. Hence, the use of right additives can turn the tables in favour of pioneers. Rubber manufacturing is another lucrative end-use industries that is expected to cement the growth potential of the market in the years to come, given the fact that rubber is utilized in various industrial manufacturing. Complying with the emerging regulations is also a veritable challenge, believe manufacturers. The market is focused on meeting their demands for high-performance release agents, dispersants, and anti-adhesive agents.

Compatibility with Other Products to Open Panoply of Application

Over the years, remarkable strides made in the chemistries of ethylene bis stearamide have led to the advent of products that are compatible with various polymer systems, waxes, plasticizers, and solvents. This has opened the market to a panoply of applications, thereby fueling the worldwide utilization of ethylene bis stearamide in textile, paints, coatings, and plastics. Recent industry efforts have led to the availability of the powder coating additive with low toxicity.

Robust Management of Plastics Waste Spur Growth Momentum

The use of single-use plastics has surged during the COVID-19 times due to contagious nature of the virus. However, the mounting plastic waste disposal problems has recently resulted in repositioning of focus on the responsible production of plastics and its disposal, and numerous countries are keen on making policy adjustments. A case in point recent changes in regulations in India pertaining to Extended Producer's Responsibility (EPR). Other economies are expected to take heed and the industry players are likely to frame their product portfolio keeping that in mind.

Ethylene Bis Stearamide Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Proliferation of demand for plastics for various end-use applications is spurring the growth prospects

Advances in the manufacturing sectors both in relation to technical competencies and strategic frameworks by companies continuously add value to the market ecosystem

Strides made by the key end-use industries are propelling the prospects in the ethylene bis stearamide market

Ethylene Bis Stearamide Market: Competitive Dynamics

Manufacturers are leaning on complying with stringent regulations. Manufacturers are keen on boosting the awareness about the compatibility of the compound to drive the uptake. Several of them are aiming at long-term partnerships to cost-effectively develop quality products for end-use industries.

