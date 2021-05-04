Anzeige
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Ticker-Symbol: EVE 
Stuttgart
04.05.21
10:40 Uhr
0,052 Euro
+0,001
+0,98 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.05.2021 | 14:34
DJ Eve Sleep plc: Total Voting Rights 

Eve Sleep plc: Total Voting Rights 
04-May-2021 / 13:02 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
eve Sleep plc 
("eve" or the "Company") 
Total Voting Rights 
In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company notifies the market of the 
following: as at 30 April 2021, the total issued share capital of the Company comprised 274,008,887 ordinary shares of 
0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in 
Treasury. 
This figure of 274,008,887 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which 
they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company 
under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
For further information, please contact: 
eve Sleep plc                via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker) 
Matt Goode / Ed Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Alice Lane (ECM) 
M7 Communications LTD 
                      +44 (0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 102970 
EQS News ID:  1192383 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192383&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2021 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)

