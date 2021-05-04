

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health announced new initiatives to support women's health and wellness, including no-cost heart health screenings, in the month of May.



During National Women's Health Week, from May 9 through May 15, the health care company will offer free heart health screenings at MinuteClinic, the medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy, across the country.



The efforts to help women understand their risk for heart disease, which is considered the number one killer of women, are part of CVS Health's commitment to make preventative care more convenient, accessible and more personalized.



In the next week, the patients can visit one of CVS Health's around 1,100 MinuteClinic locations to receive a no-cost 'Know Your Numbers' heart health screening. Patients will learn five key personal health numbers that can help them determine their risk for heart disease. These include cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.



According to Angela Patterson, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic, nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, yet many women don't have the awareness about this disease to understand and prevent their risk.



In addition, CVS Pharmacy will provide accessible solutions and special offers to support women's physical and mental wellbeing. From now through May 22, ExtraCare Rewards program members will receive deals on women's wellness items in-store. The company offers weekly promotions for products in a variety of categories such as vitamins, skin care as well as feminine care and beauty products to help women feel their best.



CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide will also raise funds to support the Go Red for Women movement as part of CVS Health's ongoing support of the American Heart Association. From May 2 through May 29, the customers can support Go Red For Women by making a $1, $3 or larger donation.



