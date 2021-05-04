Sengenics, the Functional Proteomics Company, today announced the appointment of Daniel Tan as Chief Financial Officer and Mark D. Quigley as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. This announcement comes as Sengenics sees continued growth with the planned establishment of a research facility in Massachusetts, USA.

Daniel Tan is a highly accomplished Chief Financial Officer having worked senior roles for more than 25 years in audit, corporate finance, strategy and commercial finance at Baker Tilly and Barclays Bank in the UK, amongst others. Daniel has led a number of IPO assignments on the London Stock Exchange and AIM as well as due diligence engagements on mergers and acquisitions. In his new role, Daniel will drive Sengenics' financial and strategic growth plans.

Mark D. Quigley joins Sengenics with decades of technical sales and business development experience in the life sciences space. Prior to this, Mark held various senior positions and has led high-performance sales teams in North America at MilliporeSigma (Merck KGaA) and Abcam. Mark is a recognised leader of cross-functional teams with outstanding sales leadership and significant experience in driving organisational change and business transformation. Mark will be responsible for leading Sengenics' global sales and marketing activities.

Dr Arif Anwar, CEO of Sengenics, said, "We are delighted to have Daniel and Mark join us in these critical leadership positions in finance and sales. They will both be instrumental in implementing our forward strategy to globalise our business with an increasing emphasis on North American operations."

About Sengenics

Sengenics is a Functional Proteomics company that leverages its patented KREX technology to discover autoantibody biomarker signatures for prediction of drug response and severe immune-related adverse events (irAEs). KREX can also be used to identify autoantibody biomarkers to diagnose cancer, autoimmune, neurodegenerative or infectious diseases with higher sensitivity and specificity than conventional diagnostic tests. Some autoantibodies that are identified as diagnostic biomarkers may be protective and have potential in themselves as therapeutic biomolecules.

