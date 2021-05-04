Sri Manchala Recognized as a 2021 Global Leader in Consulting by Consulting Magazine

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Sri Manchala, the Chairman & CEO of Trianz-a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm - has been recognized among Consulting Magazine's 2021 Global Leaders in Consulting under the "Execution Excellence" category.

Consulting Magazine presents the annual award to identify global leaders in consulting who display outstanding leadership qualities and capabilities and exert extraordinary influence among their firms, clients, and the entire consulting profession.

This year Consulting Magazine received 138 nominations from eight countries across the globe, out of which 27 global leaders were identified as the final winners in four distinct categories - Excellence in Engagement, Excellence in Execution, Excellence in Innovation, and Excellence in Influence.

Sri was honored for his strategic focus on digital transformation and success in driving holistic digitalization initiatives through technology, talent, and culture. Consulting Magazine specifically recognized Sri's exemplary leadership amid the COVID crisis as Trianz received steady admiration from clients and partners alike for its 100% dedication to service excellence and uninterrupted business operations.

"To be recognized as a global leader in consulting is an honor," said Sri. "Such an award for a CEO is only possible when our clients provide us with opportunities, and our associates come together, believe in the vision, execute, and deliver value to our clients every single day."

"This recognition is a significant nod to our collaborative approach in which various practice communities can come together and innovate for the clients - as opposed to traditional, siloed practice models. I acknowledge the efforts of all our associates at Trianz, without whom our efforts to empower enterprises in their digital transformation journeys would not have been possible."

Sri is also a member of the Forbes Technology Council, recipient of various leadership awards, and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline - 10 Rules of Highly Successful Leaders in Digitalization.

