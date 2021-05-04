Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 6 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global antimicrobial coatings market report. The antimicrobial coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The major factors driving the antimicrobial coating market is the growing awareness about hygiene, health safety, government stringent regulations to control HAIs, and increasing demand from industries such as construction, textile, HVAC, and transit. Silver ions and its nanoparticles is the most widely used material in antimicrobial coating. Silver material holds over 54% of the market share. Due to the extra antimicrobial properties, ability to kill the microbes within 2 hours of contact and being available at cheaper rates, copper material is gaining wider acceptance in the healthcare industry. North America is the leading market for antimicrobial coating and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2020-2026. In North America , owing to the increasing case of HAIs, geriatric and chronic disease patients have stimulated the demand for antimicrobial coating in the healthcare industry. Another driver includes stringent government regulation pertaining to the HVAC and indoor air quality.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by material type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 25 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/antimicrobial-coatings-market

Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Segmentation

The global silver material market expects to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026. Silver metals are heavily used in various end-user industries, which contribute over 54% of the market share by value. They are used in the antimicrobial coating due to the broad continuum of antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral properties, less toxicity, high efficiency, and long-lasting effect.

by 2026. Silver metals are heavily used in various end-user industries, which contribute over 54% of the market share by value. They are used in the antimicrobial coating due to the broad continuum of antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral properties, less toxicity, high efficiency, and long-lasting effect. The healthcare antimicrobial coatings market is expected to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 7%. The segment accounted for over 54% of the market share in 2020. The healthcare industry is one of the largest end-users. The increasing awareness of hygiene and health safety, growing HAIs cases, and steady increase in chronic orders are stimulating the demand in the healthcare sector.

by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 7%. The segment accounted for over 54% of the market share in 2020. The healthcare industry is one of the largest end-users. The increasing awareness of hygiene and health safety, growing HAIs cases, and steady increase in chronic orders are stimulating the demand in the healthcare sector. The copper-based antimicrobial coating accounted for over 15% market share in 2020. The demand for copper-based coatings is likely to increase during the forecast period due to the growing awareness among manufacturers regarding the material's potent antimicrobial properties and availability at a low cost compared to other metals.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Material Type

Silver

Copper

Zinc

Titanium Dioxide

Others

Antimicrobial Coatings Market by End-user Industry

Healthcare

Construction

Food Industry

HVAC

Transportation

Others

Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Dynamics

Despite being in the era of antibiotics, infections are a major problem. However, microorganisms play a vital role in balancing the ecosystem. However, not all microorganisms are safe and can cause death, while some pathogens even contribute to severe health issues. From food contact surfaces, doors, sofa, furniture, washing machines, ACs, hospital equipment, fabric to mobile touch screens, every surface is prone to the growth of microorganisms. Hence, to protect mankind from being infected, antimicrobial coatings are applied to the materials. Natural antimicrobials preserve food from spoilage, such as plants that contain edible oil that fight against pathogens but that cannot expand the shelf life of the food. Antimicrobial coating infection control systems are advances that protect humans from being exposed to diseases.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Demand from Healthcare Sector

Accelerating Demand from Food Industry

Innovation in Existing and New Product

High Demand for Controlling HAIs

Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Geography

In 2019, North America was the largest market for antimicrobial coating globally. The market for antimicrobial coating is driven by the growth in healthcare, automotive, construction industries and strict regulations relating to indoor air quality. North America has a highly regulated Environment Protection Agency (EPA) that plays a key role in monitoring and commercializing antimicrobial coatings. In North America, the US is the biggest market for antimicrobial coating, followed by Canada. Owing to the increasing demand from the healthcare, construction, and food and packaging industry, the demand for antimicrobial coatings in North America is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/antimicrobial-coatings-market

Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Russia



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Indonesia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Major Vendors

AkzoNobel NV

Axalta Coating System

PPG Industries

Sherwin- Williams

RPM International Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

BASF

Lonza

DowDuPont

Scissent

Burke Industrial Coating

Fiberlock Technologies

Flora Coatings

Nano-Care

Aereus Technologies

Protech-Oxyplast Group (Protech-Oxyplast Powder Coatings)

IBC Coating Technologies

Prism Surface Coating

John Desmond Ltd.

Innovative Chemical Product Group (ICP)

Sono -Tek Corporation

Diamond Vogel

Jamestown Coating Technologies

Weilburger

Kastus

AST Products

BioInteraction

Hydromer

Jotun Group

Inspiraz Technology Pte Ltd

MVX Hitech

Explore our chemicals and materials profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Protective Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Industrial Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Waterborne Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040;

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg