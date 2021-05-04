Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JKWL ISIN: NL0000375749 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE NV 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 15:04
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TenCate Protective Fabrics Welcomes Maria Gallahue-Worl as CEO

UNION CITY, Ga., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of TenCate Protective Fabrics is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Gallahue-Worl as Chief Executive Officer.

TenCate Protective Fabrics CEO, Maria Gallahue-Worl

Having served in a wide spectrum of roles - from engineering, to manufacturing, to market development, to business management - Gallahue-Worl's wealth of experience informs her unique command of the specialty and advanced materials value chain. She joins TenCate Protective Fabrics after a 21-year tenure with Solvay SA, most recently in the role of Executive Vice President, Head of Strategic Growth.

"We have full confidence in Maria's capabilities to successfully lead the company and drive the team forward in our mission to develop a winning strategy and create value." - Kees Verhaar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, TenCate Protective Fabrics

Based in the Atlanta area, Gallahue-Worl will fulfill her role as CEO from the company's global headquarters in Union City, Georgia.

About TenCate Protective Fabrics: As the leading global producer of protective fabrics, TenCate Protective Fabrics enables millions of people worldwide to be great at what they do. Professionals serving in fire, industrial, military, police, and healthcare markets rely on our fabrics for safety, comfort and confidence. Supporting a world of evolving needs, our innovations lead the way in user-centered design, technology and sustainability. Learn more at https://us.tencatefabrics.com

Media contact:
Michael Laton
m.laton@tencatefabrics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502203/TenCate_Protective_Fabrics.jpg

TEN CATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.