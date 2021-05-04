DJ SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s)

SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-May-2021 / 15:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) SDV 2025 ZDP plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2021) of GBP63.89m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2021) of GBP47.36m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/04/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 227.13p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 227.13p revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 30/04/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 102995 EQS News ID: 1192447 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2021 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)