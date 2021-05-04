

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 49,930 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Monday, taking the national total to 33,230,992. The weekly average of daily infection is 49641.



738 new deaths were reported on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 591,514, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 731.



More than 40 percent of the deaths were reported from California - 320, while Florida reported the highest number of cases - 5521.



A total of 25,908,684 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



Meanwhile, more U.S. states have eased COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.



The Governors of New York, New Jersey, Florida and Connecticut announced a significant easing of restrictions on the regions' businesses, venues and gatherings in the wake of significant progress made in vaccinations and sustained reduction in coronavirus inefctions and related hospitalizations.



The number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed 20 million Tuesday as the country reels under pressure of a second wave of infections. With 3,449 additional virus-related deaths reporting, the total death toll increased to 222,408.



