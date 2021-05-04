Free Bets US Granted Vendor License Approval In New Jersey

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Bets US is now licensed in New Jersey to market online sportsbooks and casinos with New Jersey Vendor ID 0092299 .



Being licensed in New Jersey as a vendor allows Free Bets US to generate commissions from online sportsbooks such as BetMGM and Borgata by promoting Free Bets in NJ .



Marketing director Shaun Moses quoted, "Now we have our license we can do what we do best which is make significant investments into driving traffic to sportsbooks and casinos licensed in New Jersey using SEO & PPC methods."



The online sport betting revenues continue to grow in New Jersey given it was the first state to allow online gambling with revenues over $150m in the Q1 2021.



About Free Bets US

Free Bets US is a leading aggregator of free bets and bonuses for licensed online gambling states in the USA.



Free Bets US offers an impartial online sportsbook and free bet comparison service for US sports betting sites and online casinos aimed to help users make informed choices whilst enjoying the latest sporting events and casino games.



The team at Free Bets US continuously monitor the growing licensed US online gambling market to generate accurate information on sportsbooks and casinos on a state by state basis.





Contact - Steve Slater, Head Of PR, +1 201 793 3681