Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 17:15
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Free Bets US Granted Vendor License Approval In New Jersey

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Bets US is now licensed in New Jersey to market online sportsbooks and casinos with New Jersey Vendor ID 0092299.

Being licensed in New Jersey as a vendor allows Free Bets US to generate commissions from online sportsbooks such as BetMGM and Borgata by promoting Free Bets in NJ.

Marketing director Shaun Moses quoted, "Now we have our license we can do what we do best which is make significant investments into driving traffic to sportsbooks and casinos licensed in New Jersey using SEO & PPC methods."

The online sport betting revenues continue to grow in New Jersey given it was the first state to allow online gambling with revenues over $150m in the Q1 2021.

About Free Bets US

Free Bets US is a leading aggregator of free bets and bonuses for licensed online gambling states in the USA.

Free Bets US offers an impartial online sportsbook and free bet comparison service for US sports betting sites and online casinos aimed to help users make informed choices whilst enjoying the latest sporting events and casino games.

The team at Free Bets US continuously monitor the growing licensed US online gambling market to generate accurate information on sportsbooks and casinos on a state by state basis.

Contact - Steve Slater, Head Of PR, +1 201 793 3681

Related Links freebets.us

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.