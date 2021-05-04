Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.05.2021
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
WKN: 923893 ISIN: GB0005405286 Ticker-Symbol: HBC1 
ACCESSWIRE
04.05.2021 | 17:20
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HSBC Holdings PLC Announces Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

HSBC Holdings plc

Guarantor (if any):

na

Aggregate nominal amount:

GBP 1,000,000,000

Description:

1.75% due 24th July 2027 NC 26 long

Offer price:

99.858

Stabilising Managers:

HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: HSBC Holdings PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644350/HSBC-Holdings-PLC-Announces-Post-Stabilisation-Notice

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
