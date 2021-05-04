intelliflo Introduces intelliflo assist and intelliflo managed: Configurable, Outsourced Middle and Back Office Solutions for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs)

ATLANTA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many financial advisors realize they are spending too much time on lower-value operational activities, and at the same time are being under-serviced by their technology vendors and outsourcing providers. To solve that problem, intelliflo, a global leader in financial advice technology, announced the availability of two new outsourced middle and back office solutions for RIAs and independent financial advisors.

intelliflo assist and intelliflo managed are designed to help accelerate advisors' business growth by creating more time to spend on the client-facing activities that matter most. Both configurable solutions allow RIAs to outsource some or all of their middle and back offices: those areas of the business where many manual, inefficient and lower-value workflows can waste time and drain productivity.

Both solutions are delivered on top of intelliflo's turnkey technology platform. intelliflo - the collection of five leading technology firms brought together in March 2021 - powers the financial advisory experience for over 2,500 advisory firms globally.

"RIAs and independent advisors possess a unique vision and entrepreneurial spirit. All too often, that passion goes unrewarded thanks to the technology and service providers that consciously under-service them," says Jennifer Valdez, president, Americas for intelliflo. "Our outsourced solutions are provided with exceptional service by deeply experienced professionals who have one goal in mind: helping the advisor grow and succeed."

intelliflo assist is a suite of configurable outsourced services that includes:

Investment proposals

Goal planning

Risk tolerance and solution mapping

Fully digital onboarding

Custodian access and management

Client money movement

Billing and fee management

Client invoicing

Portfolio accounting and reporting

Client, advisor and home office dashboards

intelliflo managed is a comprehensive solution that includes all intelliflo assist services plus outsourced investment management services:

Model and platform management

Pre- and post-trade compliance

Daily monitoring

Portfolio rebalancing

Tax efficiency capabilities*

Overlay management

"Our goal is to provide advisors with a few primary differentiators when compared to TAMPs and other providers: elite service, more time and deep expertise - all in a configurable, cost-effective package," says Clifford Schoeman, head of portfolio services for intelliflo. "Personalized outsourced services delivered on top of a best-in-class tech stack shouldn't be such an elusive solution for RIAs."

For more information about intelliflo assist and intelliflo managed, please call 800-607-3340, visit intelliflo.com/us or email sales@intellifloadvisers.com.

* intelliflo does not provide tax advice. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation.

Intelliflo Advisers Inc., (the legal entity we operate under and formerly known as Jemstep, Inc.) has been an SEC registered RIA since 2008.

About intelliflo

intelliflo widens access to financial advice through leading technology which powers the financial advisory experience. We use open software architectures combined with unmatched industry experience to simplify a complex digital landscape to help advisors compete and grow. Our solutions support over 30,000 financial advisors worldwide, representing over three million end-investors, with over $1 trillion advised across our platforms as of Q1 2021.