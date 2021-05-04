Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBVH ISIN: FR0011052257 Ticker-Symbol: 1DK 
Stuttgart
04.05.21
17:15 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,280
-4,42 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1106,13019:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2021 | 17:41
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: Cosmetics brand LAST to launch in June 2021

Cosmetics brand LAST to launch in June 2021

Paris, 4 May 2021: Global Bioenergies today announces the upcoming launch of its "LAST" longwear cosmetics brand in June 2021. 18 products will comprise the world's first range of longwear, transfer-resistant and waterproof eye make-up to use natural ingredients. This groundbreaking performance is based on the renewable isododecane produced by the Company as the main ingredient of its formulations. Products have been designed with over 90% natural ingredients and packaging to minimise their environmental footprint.

Late 2019, Global Bioenergies installed a cosmetics formulation unit in its Evry R&D lab, which produced the first eye make-up prototypes to achieve long-hold performance with natural ingredients. It then put together a special-purpose team of experts covering all aspects of the cosmetics industry, including formulation, regulation, packaging, artistic direction, marketing, communications and e-commerce.

Prototypes were refined and went into industrial production at one of Europe's leading make-up manufacturers. Packaging made from mineral (glass or metal), biosourced or recycled materials was specified, designed and prototyped.

The LAST brand currently has three categories of product: mascaras, eyebrow mascaras and eye shadows, all lasting at least 24 hours. Allowing for the different colours, the full range has 18 products, now in production in a French plant.

Marc Delcourt, Chief Executive Officer of Global Bioenergies, explained: "In make-up, isododecane is essential to give the product the properties required for long wear. It is the main ingredient, comprising
25-50% of formulations. By using the renewable isododecane we produce through our innovative process and by making sure the other ingredients are natural, we have thus been able to develop an eye make-up range that for the first time combines long-lasting wear with over 90% natural ingredients. This meant rapidly incorporating a whole new set of professional skills, a challenge we embraced with agility and discipline."

Muriel Morelli, head of product development, stated: "Our motto since the start of the project was 'Natural, yes, but no compromise on performance'. Working in-house and with our manufacturer, we produced a host of prototypes and ran them through different types of tests: instrumental, sensory and in-use. The in-use trials were blinded, using consumer volunteers who were highly appreciative of all the product's qualities: performance (long-lasting, intense colours) and feeling (easy application, nice texture and day-long comfort). Based on all these results, we can today claim that the performance of this over-90% naturally sourced range matches that of the best products on the market."

Romain Desfresnes, head of strategy, marketing and communications, added: "From biotech to beauty...we have taken a big leap forward. LAST is both a technological achievement, a bold commitment to the environmental transition, and a celebration of colours. Our colours stand out. This means the brand can stand tall and live up to its claims: Colours that last. COLORS THAT LAST is an attitude, a call-out to everyone making a statement, anyone who dares to play with the codes and rewrite the rules. The range goes on sale in June through our website: www.colors-that-last.com."

There are plans to start expanding the range as from the second half of 2021: a wide range of liquid lipstick, also combining long wear with a highly natural product, is in the pipeline.

CONTACT

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

invest@global-bioenergies.com

01 64 98 20 66

PRESS CONTACT

Ulysse Communication

Iva Baytcheva
+33(0)6 28 59 07 03

Nicolas Daniels
+33(0)6 63 66 59 22

Attachment

  • Cosmetics brand LAST to launch in June 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d23a6f92-0d74-4e83-8781-e7a1e44e1840)

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.