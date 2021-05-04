Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

4 May 2021

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that as at 30 April 2021 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security % of gross assets CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL IN 0.567 KEPPEL PACIFIC OAK US REI 0.190 Total 0.757



Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin, Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836347