Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 17:57
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, May 4

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

4 May 2021

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that as at 30 April 2021 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security% of gross assets
CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL IN0.567
KEPPEL PACIFIC OAK US REI0.190
Total0.757


Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin, Company Secretary
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.