The 420 MW/40 MW storage-plus-storage facility was deployed by the Danish energy company Ørsted on a 3,600-acre site alongside existing oil and gas installations in Texas.From pv magazine USA Denmark's largest power provider and wind project developer, Ørsted, has completed its Permian Energy Center project, a 460 MW hybrid solar and battery storage facility located in Andrews County, Texas. Permian Energy Center brings Ørsted's onshore operating capacity to 2.1 GW. The project and its 420 MW of solar PV and 40 MW of battery storage are on a 3,600-acre site alongside existing oil and gas installations ...

