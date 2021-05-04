Anzeige
FLO Cycling Releases Carbon Bike Wheel Guide

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / FLO Cycling, a bike wheel direct-to-consumer company, has released a comprehensive guide on carbon bike wheels. The guide aims to assist new cyclists considering their first upgrade to a carbon wheelset as well as experienced racers seeking to gain speed or save watts. The guide is located on the FLO blog and will soon be available as an e-book on Amazon.

The guide covers a broad array of topics with a section dedicated to each of the following:

• Background & History of Carbon Wheels
• The Advantages of Carbon Bicycle Wheels
• Carbon RimsRim Brakes vs. Disk Brakes
• Best Tire Types
• Spokes on Carbon Wheels
• Carbon Disc WheelsCarbon
• Durability and Safety
• Cycling Discipline Usages
• Considerations When Purchasing Carbon Wheelsets

Company owner Jon Thornham says, "We wanted to create a sort of magnum opus of all things carbon bike wheels to help educate cyclists. Educated cyclists make better purchasing decisions, matching the wheels they select to their exact needs."

The company recently relaunched its blog, offering readers an improved user experience and navigability. The blog features articles for road cyclists, triathletes, and gravel riders. It also covers the behind-the-scenes research and development that goes into making a fast bike wheel. Aerodynamics, rolling resistance, vibration, and other engineering considerations in wheel design are covered extensively.

FLO Cycling is based in Las Vegas, Nevada has been providing racing and recreational cyclists affordable carbon wheels since 2011. The company believes in giving back to the community with 1% of sales going towards their Bike For A Kid program and One Tree Planted for Every Wheel Sold project.

For more information about FLO Cycling, contact the company here:

FLO Cycling
Jon Thornham
702-518-2998
admin@flocycling.com
FLO Cycling Headquarters
Las Vegas, NV 89135

SOURCE: FLO Cycling



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644390/FLO-Cycling-Releases-Carbon-Bike-Wheel-Guide

