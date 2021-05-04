Anzeige
WKN: A1KAVV ISIN: IE00B91XRN20 Ticker-Symbol: 0PT 
Tradegate
04.05.21
19:00 Uhr
21,600 Euro
-0,800
-3,57 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,20021,00022:32
20,60020,80022:00
04.05.2021 | 22:17
Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11th

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics for rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on May 11.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Contacts:

Media & Investors
Jennifer Zibuda, Director, Investor Relations & Communications
650-837-8535, jennifer.zibuda@prothena.com


