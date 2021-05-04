Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced that its management team will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • 6th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 11, 2021 with one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
  • 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2021 with a presentation at 12:45 pm ET and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available on Atomera's investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Atomera's management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or email Atomera's investor relations at investor@atomera.com.

About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera Incorporated



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644531/Atomera-Inc-Atomera-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Financial-Conferences

