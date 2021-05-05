

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $125.61 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $140.46 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $167.3 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $328.81 million from $329.08 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $167.3 Mln. vs. $204.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $328.81 Mln vs. $329.08 Mln last year.



