Leading Online Tea Brand Tiesta Tea Pledges To Build Third Water Well In Nigeria For Their Hibiscus & Ginger Farmers

Tiesta Tea reaches their fundraising goal to build a third water well in Nigeria after donating 5% oftiestatea.com sales to giving back directly

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Tiesta Tea is on a mission to provide clean, safe drinking water to those in developing countries. This mission started four years ago when Tiesta Tea developed an initiative to give back directly to the farmers who supply them with their most widely used ingredients. Tiesta Tea created the Living Well Project to help address this issue.

Tiesta Tea has successfully built two water wells in Nigeria thus far and have trained women in the area to help empower women in other developing countries. Each water well brings clean, safe water to an entire community and directly impacts 50,000 lives. Water is a critical necessity to the health of humans around the world and is especially important in any developing country.

To continue the efforts of their mission, Tiesta Tea pledged to donate 5% of their April online sales to building another well in Nigeria. Tiesta Tea successfully reached their goal and is now able to start the groundwork of building several additional water wells over the next few years. Tiesta Tea has made it easy for customers to shop and make a difference at the same time.

"We believe that more businesses should give back directly. The Living Well Project is dear to our hearts at Tiesta Tea and we cannot be more thrilled to see our customers help us contribute to this essential basic human right." - Dan Klein, President and Co-Founder at Tiesta Tea.

Over 60 million people in Nigeria are without access to safe drinking water. Women and children walk up to 5 miles and spend up to 4 hours a day collecting water. This lack of access to clean water leads to thousands suffering from disease and other health ailments.

"It is important for us to do our part to make the world a better place. By giving a percentage of sales towards building a water well, we can build water wells through selling tea. Most importantly, we thank our customers for helping us make this happen." - Patrick Tannous, President and Co-Founder at Tiesta Tea.

You can find more information about the Living Well Project at https://tiestatea.com/pages/living-well-project and on their Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages. To help Tiesta Tea continue their efforts of providing clean, safe drinking water to those in developing countries, please check out their GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/living-well-project.

