Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis: Startet jetzt die Umsatzlawine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.05.2021 | 08:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, April 30

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16


Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 5 May 2021 its issued share capital consisted of 21,892,990 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 5 May 2021, the Company held 10,081,532 Ordinary Shares in treasury (31.53% of the Company's total issued share capital including treasury shares).



Shareholders should use 21,892,990 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

5 May 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.