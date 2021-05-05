UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Date:5 May 2021

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Subject: Dividend Declaration

First Interim Dividend for 2021

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income dividend of 0.644p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

Ex-Dividend Date -13 May 2021

Record Date -14 May 2021

Payment Date -28 May 2021

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385