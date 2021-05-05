A unit of Tata Power has secured the rights to develop a 250 MW grid-connected solar project in the Indian state of Maharashtra.From pv magazine India Tata Power has revealed that its TP Saurya Ltd. unit has secured the rights to develop a 250 MW grid-connected solar project at the Dondaicha Solar Park in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The developer won the auction by Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (Mahagenco) by quoting a tariff of INR 2.51 ($0.033) per kWh. State-run SJVN and NTPC Renewable Energy also participated in the auction with bids of INR 2.53 and INR 2.82, respectively. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...