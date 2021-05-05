Anzeige
Dow Jones News
05.05.2021 | 08:31
Trackwise Designs (TWD): Agreement in medical devices market

Edison Investment Research Limited 
05-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 5 May 2021 
 
Trackwise Designs (TWD): Agreement in medical devices market 
Trackwise has announced a seven-year supply agreement with CathPrint, which has created a novel technique for 
manufacturing catheters. Assuming the ongoing development project supplying Trackwise's Improved Harness Technology 
(IHT) to CathPrint for advanced catheters is successful, this potentially represents sales of significant volumes of 
IHT for medical applications from FY23 onwards. This announcement coincides with the news that Trackwise has completed 
the acquisition of a new site in Gloucestershire, UK. The site will provide additional capacity to support potential 
volume programmes in the medical sector as well as the previously announced order worth up to GBP38m over three years 
from a UK electric vehicle (EV) OEM. 
 
In line with its expansion strategy outlined in November 2020, Trackwise has completed the acquisition of a new 77,000 
sq ft freehold property in Gloucestershire for GBP2.8m. Trackwise will install an automated roll-to-roll IHT production 
line at the site, which management expects will commence operation in Q421. Expansion into this site is critical to 
meet the production requirements for the EV OEM. The site will also be able to support volume production for the 
medical device market in future years. 
Click here to view the full report 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Anne Margaret Crow +44 (0)20 3077 5700 tech@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1192518 05-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192518&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

