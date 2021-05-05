Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
Christina Lake Cannabis: Startet jetzt die Umsatzlawine?
WKN: A0EALG ISIN: GB00B02RFS12 
Frankfurt
05.05.21
09:16 Uhr
0,023 Euro
-0,002
-8,00 %
05.05.2021 | 08:31
Sareum Holdings (SAR): Treading the TYK2 trail

Edison Investment Research Limited 
05-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
London, UK, 5 May 2021 
 
Sareum Holdings (SAR): Treading the TYK2 trail 
Kinase inhibitor specialist Sareum develops small molecule therapeutics with application in oncology and autoimmune 
disease areas. Lead asset SDC-1801 targets the autoimmune space and is nearing an inflection point, with a planned 
clinical trial application (CTA) filing in mid-2021 and clinical progression in Q421. The other candidate, SDC-1802, is 
focused on cancer and holds first-in-class promise with value to be unlocked with clinical validation. The out-licensed 
assets, SRA737 and FLT3+Aurora kinase, are currently de-prioritised but offer upside potential on revived activity. 
 
Despite stringent resource management, Sareum's liquidity position remains constricted (cash runway lasting till Q421 
at current run-rate) with valuation potential contingent on timely raising of funds to take SDC-1801 to the clinic. 
Click here to view the full report 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Jyoti Prakash +91 981 880 393 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
1192519 05-May-2021 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
