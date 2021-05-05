Surging Adoption of Talent Experience Reflects Phenom's Growth and Commitment to Global Customers

Phenom, the No. 1 provider of Talent Experience Management (TXM) solutions, has been recognized as a Strategic Leader in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition. Fosway identifies Strategic Leaders as companies that provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers. Additionally, these solutions achieve higher levels of customer impact and advocacy compared to alternatives in the market.

The Fosway Group 9-Grid report for Talent Acquisition indicates the relative position of solutions and providers in the European talent acquisition system space. Analyzing data from the pandemic-altered market, the 2021 report also indicates how well software solutions scaled and performed for customers during last year's volatility.

The report identified several key market and solution trends, including:

THE GREAT REBOARD: Companies that lost jobs last year are pivoting to better recruitment technology to prepare for strategic, efficient rehiring.

Companies that lost jobs last year are pivoting to better recruitment technology to prepare for strategic, efficient rehiring. CANDIDATE EXPERIENCE: Transparent communication and agile decision-making underlie positive candidate experiences for both hires and non-hires.

Transparent communication and agile decision-making underlie positive candidate experiences for both hires and non-hires. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: Enterprises must leverage AI and automation in the hiring process to remain competitive.

Enterprises must leverage AI and automation in the hiring process to remain competitive. DIVERSITY, EQUITY INCLUSION : Employers are realizing that diversity, equity and inclusion commitments must be a centerpiece in their HR strategies.

: Employers are realizing that diversity, equity and inclusion commitments must be a centerpiece in their HR strategies. VIDEO EXPERIENCES : Live video's role in hiring will last beyond the pandemic, as companies realize it will be an efficient, authentic way to find best-fit candidates.

: Live video's role in hiring will last beyond the pandemic, as companies realize it will be an efficient, authentic way to find best-fit candidates. INTERVIEW SCHEDULING : Chatbot and AI reduce friction across the scheduling process, generating more meaningful interactions between candidates and recruiters.

: Chatbot and AI reduce friction across the scheduling process, generating more meaningful interactions between candidates and recruiters. TALENT MARKETPLACE : The most effective solutions need to include gigs, reskilling and upskilling for mutual employer/employee growth.

: The most effective solutions need to include gigs, reskilling and upskilling for mutual employer/employee growth. COLLABORATIVE HIRING: Increasing communication between recruiter and hiring manager workflows is encouraged through integrations with Microsoft Teams and Slack.

"Phenom's focus on disrupting the candidate and hiring experiences, has resonated strongly with the market," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway. "Rapid growth in adoption in enterprise organisations, as well as expanded physical presence and multiple market acquisitions is further accelerating its success in Europe and globally. All of these warrant Phenom's increased rating as a Strategic Leader for Talent Acquisition in 2021."

In 2020, the Phenom platform was adopted by 25,000 recruiters, talent marketers and hiring managers helping them hire over 2 million people and engage over 3 million employees.

The Phenom platform automates administrative tasks and personalizes experiences, generating more impactful moments throughout the talent journey. As a result, candidates find the right job faster; employees learn and evolve; recruiters discover best-fit talent with efficiency and scale; and managers make stronger data-driven decisions to build their future teams.

Kuehne+Nagel, a global logistics company and Phenom customer, continues to see new value in the Phenom platform every day.

"Through Phenom, we've been able to strengthen our centralized recruitment activities per hemisphere, build an external career site and adapt it to local markets, implement a CRM and now level up our employee experience to build the most sophisticated talent acquisition ecosystem there is to offer," said Sandra Aasma, global HR systems expert at Kuehne+Nagel.

"As Phenom continues to expand across EMEA, we're honored to be one of the first-ever Strategic Leaders in Fosway's Talent Acquisition grid," said Jeff Carey, senior vice president of international business at Phenom. "Our new position on the Fosway 9-grid signals that enterprises routinely pick Phenom galvanized by our sophisticated AI-powered platform and steadfast commitment to customers. By constantly upgrading and launching new products, we always stay at the front of a rapidly evolving HR technology market."

Over 100 companies across the EMEA market have adopted Phenom's platform to upgrade their talent experiences. As demand for Talent Experience Management has spiked, Phenom recently acquired two Europe-based companies and opened an office in Munich to complement its European headquarters in Rotterdam. With over 100 employees based in countries including Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, Phenom continues to solidify EMEA's importance within the company's ultimate growth strategy.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with its Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity Inclusion, Talent Marketplace, Gigs, Referrals, Hiring Manager and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimizes HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

