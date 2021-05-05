Trust Payments appoints Kevin O'Connell as Chief Product Officer

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Payments has appointed Kevin O'Connell as Chief Product Officer (CPO) responsible for overseeing the group's global product strategy as it expands in key sectors and geographic markets.

Daniel Holden, CEO, commented "We are delighted to welcome Kevin at a time when the company is focusing more than ever on innovative products, embedded payment solutions and value-added services to help merchants expand and manage their businesses better."

"Since 2018 the management team has pivoted Trust Payments into a dynamic and leading payment technology group, driving revenues north of 60% year-on-year and accelerating into key areas beyond payment infrastructure. The group added an award-winning loyalty and reward points system, Mobilize, last year and is set to announce several other strategic acquisitions shortly."

"Kevin will now lead this expanded offering and enable these solutions for our merchants and their customers."

Kevin joins Trust Payments from Mastercard, where he led innovation initiatives across the network, including most recently Senior Principal in the Digital Practice, and Mastercard Labs, the R&D division, helping clients execute on their digital transformation plans via rapid product prototyping services, digital strategy consulting and emerging technology programs.

Kevin O'Connell commented: "I'm delighted to have joined Trust Payments to drive all the group's product offerings going forward. There is amazing change happening in the payments and commerce value chain and huge opportunities if we deliver the right products and features across the range of vertical segments and client experiences that the market now demands. The Trust Payments' management, their ethos and drive made for a compelling proposition for me, and I'm very excited to be on board."

During almost 30 years in the payments industry, Kevin has accumulated experience including as global head of acquiring product at processor First Data (now Fiserv) and Western Europe sales director for POS vendor Verifone where he was responsible for a 12-country region.

