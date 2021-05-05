IAR_Systems_enables_scalable_automotive_development_based_on_Infineon_Traveo_II_including_MCAL

- IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm provides maximized performance, ensured code quality and functional safety for Infineon TraveoTM II family of MCUs

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, presents a complete set of development tools for the TraveoTM II family of microcontrollers (MCUs) from Infineon, bringing a powerful solution with AUTOSAR support to companies working with automotive body electronics applications. In addition, IAR Systems provides an online IAR Academy On Demand training course specifically aimed for developers who are new to embedded software development and want to get started with IAR Embedded Workbench and Traveo II MCUs.

The partnership between IAR Systems and Infineon enables scalable development across a wide range of Arm-based MCUs, including two generations of Traveo MCU devices, as well as Infineon FM MCUs and PSoC families. The 32-bit Traveo II MCUs for automotive body electronics applications offer powerful performance, safety, and security features. The Infineon AUTOSAR MCAL (Microcontroller Abstraction Layer) complements the Traveo II MCUs by enabling a wealth of on-chip features in the AUTOSAR environment.

The development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm supports all available Traveo II devices, including CYT2BL, CYT2B6, CYT2B7, CYT2B9, CYT3BB, CYT4BB and CYT4BF. The toolchain includes highly optimizing build tools as well as advanced debugging capabilities, such as complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis and integrated monitoring of power consumption. With the code analysis tools C-STAT and C-RUN, developers are able to get complete code quality control. For companies with requirements on functional safety, IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is available in an edition certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, ISO 26262, IEC 62304, EN 50128, EN 50657, IEC 60730, ISO 13849, IEC 62061, IEC 61511 and ISO 25119. For companies working with Continuous Integration workflows and automated build and test processes, the build tools from IAR Embedded Workbench are also available in a version supporting Linux-based frameworks. In addition, IAR Systems' renowned technical support, training and flexible licensing enable all customers to find a solution tailored for their specific needs.

"Implementing digital solutions very often facilitates problem solving for OEMs and TIER1s when developing new body electronics in the automotive industry," said Mathias Braeuer, Senior Director Product Marketing at Infineon's Automotive Division. "To this end, the combination of our Traveo II MCUs with MCAL and IAR Embedded Workbench from IAR Systems delivers a powerful and high-quality toolchain. No matter how small or complex the debugging task, Infineon's Arm-based MCUs now enable companies to easily create a number of different applications."

"Automotive embedded systems continue to grow in complexity, which requires powerful development tools being able to take full advantage of MCU capabilities as well as providing flexible solutions for helping both small companies and major corporations to succeed," said Kiyofumi Uemura, Global Automotive Director, IAR Systems. "IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is proven in use since 1983 by thousands of developers worldwide, and provides extensive capabilities to ensure that companies choosing Traveo II in their designs are able to shorten the time to market as well as ensure the quality and safety of their products."

More information about IAR Systems' offering for Infineon Arm MCUs is available at www.iar.com/infineon.

