DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (AEME) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 04/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.2379 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48379756 CODE: AEME =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME Sequence No.: 103180 EQS News ID: 1192738 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192738&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)