DJ Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2021 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 38.3148 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26629159 CODE: NRJL LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN Sequence No.: 103023

May 05, 2021 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)