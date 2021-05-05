DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Obotech Acquisition SE
/ Home Member State
OboTech Acquisition SE announces that in accordance with art. 1 (1) (9) (a) of the law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended (the "Transparency Law"), the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is the home Member State for OboTech Acquisition SE pursuant to the Transparency Law.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Obotech Acquisition SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
1192791 05.05.2021
