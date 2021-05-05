DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Obotech Acquisition SE / Home Member State

OboTech Acquisition SE: Release of the Home Member State with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.05.2021 / 09:57

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





OboTech Acquisition SE announces that in accordance with art. 1 (1) (9) (a) of the law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended (the "Transparency Law"), the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is the home Member State for OboTech Acquisition SE pursuant to the Transparency Law.

05.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

