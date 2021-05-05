Scientists in China have developed a large-area perovskite solar panel by utilizing diphenyl sulfoxide (DPSO) as an electron acceptor. The device was fabricated via slot-die coating, and featured a parallel-interconnection architecture.Researchers at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, in China, have developed a perovskite solar module with an active area of 20.77cm2. The scientists used diphenyl sulfoxide (DPSO) as an electron acceptor and combined it with a formamidinium-cesium (FACs) perovskite precursor solution. "DPSO is demonstrated to impressively enlarge the nucleation energy ...

