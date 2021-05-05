Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
05.05.2021 | 10:17
Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 12 April 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 5 May 2021.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from www.newsweb.noand www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

5 May 2021
Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Minutes of Annual General Meeting - 5 May 2021-English (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/719f31bb-9d3b-45c3-bbab-c30dbb48bdea)
  • Minutes of Annual General Meeting - 5 May 2021-Norwegian (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/84529d08-cfd6-4127-930d-9a69803b1c40)

