ITC Secure demonstrates best-in-class capability and market leadership through demonstrated technology success and customer commitment

ITC Secure (ITC), a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) and specialist cyber advisory firm, today announced it has attained a Microsoft Gold competency for Security, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft's partner ecosystem.

To earn a Microsoft Gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most Gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

This latest accreditation follows ITC's success in achieving Microsoft Gold Partner Status for Cloud Platform in November 2020.

Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive, ITC Secure said "At ITC we strive to attain the highest standards possible. We make it a priority to bring together the best in people, process and technology to deliver tailored best-of-breed security solutions for our customers. This competency further demonstrates our deep technical knowledge and our commitment to deliver effective security outcomes and value-add on the Microsoft platform so that customers are able to focus on what matters most their business."

Admiral Mike Mullen, Chairman, ITC Secure (US) said "This exceptional achievement demonstrates our skills and capabilities at the highest level. We make it a priority to hire the best expertise so our customers can be assured that they are receiving the highest level of customer service, whilst delivering real business benefits."

Microsoft introduced the Security Competency to recognise the partners best equipped to help customers:

Protect critical data

Manage user access

Safeguard systems

"By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP), Microsoft. "These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions."

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

About ITC Secure:

ITC, backed by C5 Capital, is a full-service cyber security solutions provider founded in 1995 and headquartered in London.

At the heart of ITC's cyber services is a 24-hour manned Security Operations Centre. From this centre of excellence, ITC's teams deliver high quality managed security services to help organisations manage the growing complexity of cyber threats and securely support their digital transformation.

ITC's cyber advisors support customers from London and Washington DC offices, driving cyber security change inside organisations and helping them make the right security investment choices.

ITC has over two decades of experience delivering cyber security solutions to organisations in over 180 countries.

ITC is making the digital world a safer place to do business.

