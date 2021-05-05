Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
PR Newswire
05.05.2021 | 11:04
Corps Monitoring adopts Umbo false alarm reduction AI into its monitoring centre

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corps Monitoring is the latest UK-based alarm receiving centre to adopt Umbo Computer Vision's false alert reduction AI into its monitoring centre. Deploying Umbo Light AI will enable Corps to benefit from false alert reduction rates of up to 95% across a variety of challenging scenes and conditions.

Corps is using Umbo for false alert reduction. Alerts triggered by client cameras onsite are routed to Umbo Light for analysis. Light then forwards true alerts to the monitoring centre, ensuring that operators spend time only on the alerts that matter.

Managing Director Rob Hill comments, "Umbo has significantly enhanced the efficiency of the Corps Monitoring Centre. By filtering out false alarms and allowing our team to focus on genuine threats, the speed of response has improved, and with it, the quality of service enjoyed by our customers."

Andy Brown, Umbo's UK sales director, says, "Corps Monitoring has worked for decades in the security space and have always been at the cutting edge. We here at Umbo are really excited to work together with them and look forward to continuing our collaboration for the long term."

For further press information please contact marketing@umbocv.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
