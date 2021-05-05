Prominent Competition Lawyer Peter Broadhurst Joins Crowell & Moring's London Office

Firm continues to expand global competition group

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Broadhurst, a highly regarded competition lawyer, is joining Crowell & Moring's London office as a partner, expanding the firm's capability to advise clients on their most complex U.K. and EU competition matters.

Broadhurst brings two decades of experience advising companies on competition issues, including merger clearance, cartel investigations, abuse of dominance (acting both for the abused and for the allegedly dominant), distribution arrangements, and developing effective compliance programs. He advises clients on matters in front of the European Commission, the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), and the U.K. sectoral regulators, as well as managing processes in front of competition regulators in other jurisdictions.

"Peter has deep experience advising clients on all aspects of competition law related to corporate transactions, including the jurisdictional analysis, strategy, and development of substantive arguments to secure relevant competition law approvals," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "His knowledge - especially with the Competition and Markets Authority - will be extremely valuable to our clients. He is a great strategic fit as the firm and our clients continue to expand globally and as the CMA's importance as an independent regulator gains prominence post-Brexit."

Broadhurst has in-depth experience working with clients in the technology, media and telecommunications, financial services, energy and infrastructure, industrial, and consumer goods industries. He has particular experience in the issues arising from mergers, acquisitions, structural joint ventures, and cooperation agreements, and in obtaining regulatory approval decisions where necessary.

Broadhurst has advised on numerous U.K. and EU market studies and investigations, including assisting clients in carrying out internal investigations to assess and monitor their compliance with competition law. He has significant experience advising clients on the application of competition law to their commercial activities, collaborations, non-structural cooperation agreements, distribution, and licensing arrangements. He also helps clients navigate the growing number of foreign direct investment rules in Europe and the U.K.

"Peter is a tremendous addition to our London office and to our global antitrust group. He will provide the firm's corporate clients with top flight competition advice, working closely with our friends and colleagues on our Brussels competition team," said Robert Weekes, managing partner of Crowell & Moring's London office. "Peter's experience covers a range of sectors and industries. He also advises on a growing number of foreign direct investment rules which are springing up around Europe and elsewhere. We are delighted to have Peter on board as we continue to grow and strengthen our London office."

Over the past year, the firm has strategically expanded its global antitrust and competition practice. Stefan Meisner, a first-chair defense litigator with more than two decades of experience representing international companies in significant, cross-jurisdictional antitrust matters, joined the firm last fall from McDermott Will & Emery. Earlier this year, the firm added Karel Bourgeois, a prominent antitrust and competition lawyer with over 15 years of experience advising clients on EU and Belgian competition law and state aid law, from Allen & Overy. Broadhurst's arrival from Simmons & Simmons adds to the firm's stable of top-notch competition law practitioners in Europe.

"I am excited to join Crowell & Moring, a firm that is recognized for having one of the leading antitrust and competition practices in the world. I was attracted by its strong, ambitious London office and its connection to a global network, and look forward to working with my colleagues in London, Brussels, Shanghai, the United States, and beyond to assist clients with their competition issues," Broadhurst said. "I look forward to building the London component of a global competition team and adding bench strength when needed on larger and more complex work."

"Post-Brexit, U.K. merger reviews and investigations have seen a significant uptick, with matters taken up by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority increasing in duration and complexity," said Shawn Johnson, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's global Antitrust and Competition Group. "Peter is a highly regarded practitioner and will expand the firm's global antitrust capabilities."

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with more than 575 lawyers representing clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and transactional matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Media Contact:

An Pham

Senior Manager Communications

+1 202.508.8740

Email: apham@crowell.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503579/Peter_Broadhurst.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/175008/crowell_and_moring_llp_logo.jpg