Lithuanian-owned solar developer Modus Energy International is reportedly seeking €11.5 million from the Ukrainian government after it retroactively reduced feed-in tariff payments from August. Modus claims Kiev breached the Energy Charter Treaty with its reduced-payment legislation.The Ukrainian government has reportedly moved to take legal representation after receiving notice of a challenge to last year's decision to retroactively reduce the feed-in tariff (FIT) payments made to renewable energy generators. A rising national FIT bill prompted Kiev to last year pass a law which reduced the ...

