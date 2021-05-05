Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2021 | 11:05
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest proposes an optional dividend to its shareholders and discloses the related terms

For financial year 2020, the annual general meeting of Intervest Offices & Warehouses has decided as at 28 April 2021 to distribute a gross dividend of € 1,53 per share.

The supervisory board has thereafter decided as at 5 May 2021 to offer the shareholders an optional dividend for financial year 2020. With an optional dividend the shareholders are given the opportunity to contribute their dividend receivable that arises from the profit distribution, in the company's capital in return for the issue of new shares, in addition to the option to receive the dividend in cash or to choose for a combination of both previous options.

Attachment

  • Announcement optional dividend (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6b670364-156d-4b3c-a3c4-9f8fdabe3584)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
