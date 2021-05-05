Business Reporter - In the digital decade...

The best digital product is the one that people buy

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Kim Mirazimi, Vice President, Technology, 3Pillar Global, explains how software and technology companies can drive growth in the highly competitive digital market.

Customer-focused product design is the secret. The most successful products aren't the ones with the most features, or the most advanced technology. They are the ones that people are using, over and over again. The best way to get potential customers to use a digital product is to design what they want - and make it easy to use.

Using cyber security and mobile phones as two examples, Kim Mirazimi's article explains that too many companies are building technology for technology's own sake, without a real understanding of the product's purpose or value. Success comes from considering the end-user - why they are using the product in the first place, and their end-to-end experience of the product.

The iPhone has been successful because of an intense design focus on the customer, putting simplicity and intuitive functionality at the core. But many other technology companies are designing products that are becoming more and more complicated to use when they should in fact be getting simpler and easier to use.

As companies compete to create secure connections for the new remote workforce, user-friendly product design is more important than ever.

To learn more about customer-centric product design, read the article.

