BE Power Equipment Celebrates 30th Anniversary and is Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / BE Power Equipment, is a leading manufacturer of pressure washers and outdoor power equipment for professional users across North America. BE has been recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation.

The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 28th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

BE Power Equipment is a third-generation own company that has grown from a small family-run business established 30-years ago to the largest pressure washer manufacturer in Canada. Qualifying for this prestigious award with our first application speaks volumes to the dedication and ongoing commitment to the industry, BE employees and customers by third-generation owner and CEO, Curtis Braber. Innovation is built into the BE DNA, with a disciplined approach to product development and the use of Lean practices, BE continues to thrive and grow under Curtis's leadership.

"The past year has posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and has touched each and every one in some form or another-including this year's Best Managed winners," Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people, and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil, has led them to this achievement and it mustn't go unnoticed"

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

"I am thrilled to receive this award. Being named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies on our 30 Anniversary is fantastic," says Curtis Braber, Owner and CEO, BE Power Equipment. "I am very proud of the entire team. BE's mission is to deliver high quality outdoor equipment fast and on time, and our team certainly goes above and beyond to ensure we remain focused on strategies set to achieve this."

"This year's Best Managed winners demonstrate the organizational grit required to thrive in these increasingly uncertain times," said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "By putting their people first, and showing the courage to experiment and take risks, they were able to overcome some of today's most pressing challenges. This year's winners were able to succeed because they weren't afraid to fail."

2021 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at a virtual gala. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About BE Power Equipment (www.bepowerequipment.com)

In 2021 BE Power Equipment celebrates thirty years of innovation, serving industrial markets in over 30 countries. We are a leading global manufacturer of pressure washers, air compressors, power generators, and water transfer pumps. Third-generation owner, Curtis Braber continues to build on the values instilled from the previous generations, continuing the development and growth of the BE brand. With an engaged and strong team, BE is focused on designing quality products and delivering exceptional customer service fast. It is this family driven philosophy that has allowed BE to grow as an independent company in an industry that has seen mass consolidation in recent years. BE is proud to be the strong, independent option for a dealer-focused market while delivering high quality products into the hands of the end user.

