

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production increased in March, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 5.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.3 percent rise in February.



The overall private sector output rose 3.9 percent yearly in March, after a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous month.



The largest upward contribution to total private sector development came from other transport industry, by 10.6 percent year-on-year in March.



Services output gained 4.9 percent annually in March and construction output declined 2.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.1 percent in March, following a 1.0 percent rise in the prior month.



The total private sector output rose 0.5 percent from the previous month.



Manufacturing output increased 1.3 percent monthly in March, after a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office revealed that a calendar adjusted industrial orders rose 10.0 annually in March.



Orders received from the domestic market increased 3.8 percent in March and those from foreign markets rose 15.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders fell a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent in March.



Another data from Statistics Sweden showed that the household consumption increased a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent monthly in March.



On an annual basis, household consumption grew 5.0 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

