The Quad Central targets podium position as one of Europe's most sustainable developments

Targeting Platinum LEED certification, the highest accolade for sustainability achievement

Platinum LEED certification will place The Quad Central amongst the most sustainable buildings globally

VALLETTA, Malta, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quad Central is projected to achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification from U.S. Green Building Council ('USGBC'), laying the ground to make this not only one of Malta's, but also one of Europe's most sustainable developments. The Quad Central will be a true next-generation development, joining the ranks with some of Europe's most iconic and 'greenest' buildings, including Frankfurt's skyline-defining Messeturm and The Crystal in London.

As part of the certification process, the design submission was made to the USGBC for preliminary accreditation, with a further construction submission to be presented upon project completion.

Designed by leading architectural firm DeMicoli & Associates on behalf of The Quad Central, this extraordinary new development will set new standards for environmental sustainability in Malta. LEED certification offers independent verification of the development's green features, including design, construction, operations, and maintenance of a resource-efficient and high performing working space. These features not only reduce operational costs, but also ensure the greatest health benefits for building occupants and the wider environment.

With over 44,000 square meters of mixed commercial floor space, The Quad Central is sited in Malta's Central Business District. This mixed-use development will provide an exciting mix of Grade A professional and commercial office space, supported by a diversified range of catering and amenity outlets, ample parking facilities and spacious landscaped outdoor areas.

Included in The Quad Central's sustainability credentials are, amongst others, ultra-low energy use, energy generation and efficient management features, reduced water use, zero use of chemicals and low construction waste as well as the development maximising potential for green and public transport.

Greenfuturenow.cz s.r.o. are lead contractors on the project.

Catherine Hurley, Chief Executive officer of The Quad Central, commented:

"LEED Platinum certification will be a major achievement for The Quad Central. From its very inception all of the Stakeholders determined that The Quad Central would bring not only huge social and economic benefit to Malta, but would deliver a sustainable development helping to create a long-lasting positive environmental impact."

Eric Johnson MSc, MRICS, LEED AP, BD+C, O+M, ID+C, BREEAM AP, & LFA, Principal Sustainability Project and Cost Manager, Greenfuturenow.cz s.r.o., commented:

"I'm delighted to be part of a team constructing a leading example of sustainable design that is designed to be ultra-efficient in its use of energy, water, and construction materials."

About The Quad Central

Projected to achieve LEED Platinum Certification, The Quad Central is set to be the next-generation office and amenity development, opening in 2021. The development has been carefully crafted to foster the best possible tenant and visitor experience, whilst implementing notable green and environmentally friendly building concepts. The concept of The Quad Central is one that embraces personal well-being and improved lifestyle for anyone working or visiting the project, through the centrality of the address as well as a unique mix of amenities, including ample public parking, a childcare centre, fitness facility, a supermarket and a wide range of catering units.

More information about The Quad Central is available at www.thequad.com.mt

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503784/The_Quad_Central.jpg