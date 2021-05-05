Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
PR Newswire
05.05.2021 | 14:04
CSafe Global Providing Thermal Protection for COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments from BioNTech Facility

The tailor-made double-wall VIP insulated shipper provides 10+ days of temperature protection for vaccine shipments from BioNTech's facility with minimal dry ice.

DAYTON, Ohio, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe Global, the innovation leader in active, passive parcel and cell and gene temperature-controlled container solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals is honored to partner with BioNTech as the thermal shipping solution provider for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine shipments from BioNTech's facility in Germany. The custom thermal shipping container maintains -70°C for a minimum of 240 hours to help ensure the vaccine arrives safely at locations around the world.

CSafe Global Double-wall VIP Parcel box with vial trays

The custom container uses a double wall of best-in-class Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) technology, a custom payload box with product vial trays with a built-in handle for simplified packing and unpacking. Thermal testing exceeded all expectations and the shipper consistently performed well beyond the 240-hour minimum. The container will maintain the desired temperature indefinitely with the addition of dry ice as needed.

"Using innovative engineering design concepts, the CSafe team was able to exceed BioNTech's requirements for a high-performance container that will maintain -70°C for more than 10 days," said Patrick Schafer, CSafe Global CEO. "Additionally, we were also able to reduce the amount of dry ice needed by more than 30% from our original projection by making additional tweaks to the design. CSafe has always been a purpose-driven company and every one of our employees couldn't be prouder of this tremendous achievement and our role in helping BioNTech put an end to the pandemic."

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2), which is based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder in the European Union, and the holder of emergency use authorizations or equivalent in the United States (jointly with Pfizer), United Kingdom, Canada and other countries in advance of a planned application for full marketing authorizations in these countries.

Media Contact:
Lori Conaway
Global Marketing Communications Manager
Direct: +1 405.633.2344
Email: lconaway@csafeglobal.com
Web: csafeglobal.com

About CSafe Global
CSafe Global provides end-to-end thermal shipping solutions to the pharmaceutical and life science industries worldwide. Using its proprietary, fully-integrated Artificial Intelligence capability, CSafe ensures containers are available when and where customers need them. Combined with the company's industry-leading retest and reuse program, all CSafe customers are assured ongoing superior product performance for every shipment that also meets customers' sustainability objectives. With a presence in 150 countries, CSafe is committed to providing its solutions on-demand 24/7 with a 100% guarantee, thus making CSafe the partner of choice for the most challenging customers in the cold chain. CSafeGlobal.com

CSafe Global logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501952/CSafe_Double_Wall_VIP_Shipper.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501954/CSafe_Global_logo_pms_200px_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
