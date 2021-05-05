CoinGeek Zurich (Samsung Hall, June 8-10) gather speakers to talk about how blockchain technology can: Ignite The Power Of Data

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this the 7th CoinGeek Conference there is, as ever, a truly diverse spread of speakers both in terms of area of expertise and geographically. Previous events have been held in New York, Seoul, Hong Kong, London (twice) and Toronto, so it was high time mainland Europe was paid a visit. CoinGeek are pleased to announce the first tranche of many as we build up to the event.

Dr. Jürg R. Conzett, Founder & President, MoneyMuseum (Switzerland)

Roger Wurzel, CEO, DLT Markets, who bridge the traditional and new world of digital asset finance, setting benchmarks in performance, usability & security

Simon Kofe, Minister for Justice, Communication & Foreign Affairs (Tuvalu), who have recently announced plans to become the world's first paperless society using the Bitcoin SV blockchain and its digital public ledger.

Ahmed Yousif, Digital Transformation Leader & Strategic Head, Holy Makkah Municipality (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

Thomas Lee, Managing Partner & Head of Research, Fundstrat Global Advisors.

As ever, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, the global industry organization which backs Bitcoin SV and one of the world's leading Bitcoin advocates, will host the conference and lead a number of sessions.

The conference is kindly sponsored by: Fabriik, Cozen O'Connor, SCA Ontier, TAAL, nChain, Vaionex, EHR Data and Bitcoin Association. For a full list of sponsors check out https://coingeekconference.com