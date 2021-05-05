Snap Stock Up 245% Year-Over-Year & 24% Year-to-DateSnap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) continues to impress Wall Street and make investors happy. Thanks to the company's ongoing strong financial results, including first-quarter 2021 results that topped analysts' expectations, Snap stock has been trending steadily higher.Snap shares are up 245% year-over-year and 24% year-to-date. Since the start of 2019, Snap stock has soared.

