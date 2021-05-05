

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) said it expects to fly approximately 90,000 block hours in the second quarter, with revenue of approximately $950 million, and adjusted EBITDA of about $210 million. The company expects second-quarter adjusted net income to grow approximately 30% from the first quarter of 2021.



First-quarter adjusted EPS increased to $2.45 from $1.15, last year. Net income was $89.9 million, or $3.05 per share, compared with $23.4 million, or $0.90 per share, prior year. Revenue increased to $861.3 million from $643.5 million.



At March 31, 2021, the company's cash, including cash equivalents and restricted cash, totaled $714.0 million.



