DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Sareum Holdings (SAR): Treading the TYK2 trail

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Sareum Holdings (SAR): Treading the TYK2 trail 05-May-2021 / 13:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 5 May 2021 Sareum Holdings (SAR): Treading the TYK2 trail Kinase inhibitor specialist Sareum develops small molecule therapeutics with application in oncology and autoimmune disease areas. Lead asset SDC-1801 targets the autoimmune space and is nearing an inflection point, with a planned clinical trial application (CTA) filing in mid-2021 and clinical progression in Q421. The other candidate, SDC-1802, is focused on cancer and holds first-in-class promise with value to be unlocked with clinical validation. The out-licensed assets, SRA737 and FLT3+Aurora kinase, are currently de-prioritised but offer upside potential on revived activity. The autoimmune space is highly competitive (dominated by big pharma) and while PS will be the likely focus for SDC-1801's Phase Ia clinical study (easiest to recruit; potential c USD40bn market, albeit a very crowded one), we expect Sareum to get better mileage from prospecting other, less explored, autoimmune conditions such as lupus (USD1.9bn market but less crowded) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD - USD16bn market) where its dual action may offer greater therapeutic gains. Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Jyoti Prakash +91 981 880 393 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1192912 05-May-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192912&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)