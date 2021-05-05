

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) said it expects stable demand for 2021 and it wants to continue its previous growth dynamics. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have proposed a dividend increase to 97 euro cents per share for today's vote.



At the Annual General Meeting, Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, Chief Executive Officer of the company, said this year, the company aims to again grow significantly faster than the relevant market for flavors and fragrances, which is expected to grow by around 3% to 4%.



The company targets organic growth of 5% to 7%.



Bertram said the company remains firmly committed to its medium-term goals that extend to the year 2025. The company wants to grow significantly faster than the relevant market. It targets average annual growth of 5% to 7%.



The company targets an EBITDA margin of 20 to 23 %.



The company's dividend payout is to remain unchanged at between 30% and 50% of net income.



The company has defined its goal as achieving a 63% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2025. By 2030, it wants to not only be climate neutral but indeed climate positive.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYMRISE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de